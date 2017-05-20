 

Watch: He's 'a flyhalf in a prop's body' - Charlie Faumuina lays on two razzle-dazzle try assists in Blues' loss to Stormers

The Blues suffered their first Super Rugby loss to a non-New Zealand side this year, going down 30-22 against the Stormers in Cape Town this morning.

The All Blacks prop showcased his ability to pass and offload setting up two tries for the Blues against the Stormers.
Midfielder George Moala scored the opening try of the match in the 22nd minute after Blues' prop Charlie Faumuina pulled off a well-timed offload for Moala to dot down between the posts.

Faumuina popped again with another try assist throwing a basketball lob pass to his skipper James Parsons who scored in the corner in the 33rd minute.

The Blues led the visitors at halftime 10-12.

But the home side had all the advantage in the second spell with weight of possession and territory heavily in their favour.

The Stormers scored twice in the second half and now sit firmly on top of the South African conference.

The Blues' season looks to be over as they linger at the bottom of the New Zealand conference ladder having lost all their matches in 2017 against New Zealand teams.

