Watch: 'He's bitterly disappointed' - Highlanders assistant coach shocked by Malakai Fekitoa's All Blacks omission

Highlanders staff have been quick to jump to the defence of Malakai Fekitoa's after he was omitted from the All Blacks squad to face the Lions.

Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.
Source: 1 NEWS

Assistant coach Jon Preston was the first to reveal his surprise that the bruising centre won't be wearing the black jersey against the British and Irish Lions.

"Our feeling is that some areas of his game had been outstanding in the last few weeks".

Despite Fekitoa's absence from the All Blacks side, Preston said he was happy to have the centre as apart of his Highlanders side for next Tuesday's match against the Lions.

The Highlanders face the British and Irish Lions at Forsyth Barr Stadium on Tuesday June 13.

