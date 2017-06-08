 

Watch: 'He's been a standout' – Steve Hansen says ex-Warrior Ngani Laumape ready to wear black jersey with pride

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has explained the selectors rationale for plucking two in-form rookies from Super Rugby into the cauldron of a one-in-a lifetime Lions series.

Hansen admitted it was tough not to select the Hurricanes midfielder, saying his return to NZ Rugby is a huge boost
Source: All Blacks

Hansen today named Jordie Barrett, 20, Hurricanes teammate Ngani Laumape, 24, alongside two-Test Blues sensation Reiko Ioane, in the All Blacks squad.

Assistant coach Ian Foster says his growth over the past 12 months has been incredible but he still has a lot to learn.
Source: All Blacks

"Obviously, it's a very special occasion for the Barrett and Laumape families, with Jordie and Ngani being selected for the first time," said Hansen.

The esteem the team is held in is clear to see after this passionate display in front of coach Colin Cooper.
Source: All Blacks.com

"Jordie has been in outstanding form, he has a skillset which is complete and has a great running and kicking game.

"Ngani too has been impressive throughout the Super season and has forced his way in through commanding performances.

"This has been by far the toughest team that we've had to select for some time and some players who are in very good form missed out, and we always feel for them.

"But as is the nature of Test rugby I'm sure a number of them will get an opportunity, if not in this series, then throughout the season."

When asked if Barrett would be ready to handle the pressure of a Lions test at such a young age Hansen was quick to reply.

"When you're ready, you're ready, we found out a lot about his brother Scott coping with pressure and we think Jordie is ready to step in and face whatever is chucked at him."

This is the first time three brothers have been selected in the same All Black's squad, with Sam, Beauden and Jordie Barrett all set to face the Lions in the upcoming tests.

Lions Tour of NZ

