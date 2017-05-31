Watch: Hello luv! Warren Gatland hugs wife after long absence, after touching down in New Zealand

The special moment when Lions coach Warren Gatland was reunited with wife Trudi, after a long absence, was caught on video today.
Trudi Gatland has been living in New Zealand in recent times, while her husband coaches Wales, making today's reunion extra special.
More video from today's arrival of the British and Irish Lions.
After a Lions official thanked the Maori group which welcomed them with a powhiri, the Lions players sang a melodious song in response.
The Lions skipper represents the squad on their arrival in New Zealand today.
The British and Irish Lions touched down today at Auckland Airport.
