Watch: 'Hell no!' Julian Savea never contemplated joining another Kiwi team to try and remake All Blacks

Julian Savea bleeds black and yellow.

The 27-year-old may have made the decision to leave the Hurricanes after this year's Super Rugby competition, but he made sure his departure took him overseas as he never wanted to play for another Kiwi club while in New Zealand.

"No disrespect to the other teams but hell no," said the Toulon-bound winger.

"I love this team and it's always been a dream of mine to be here and this yellow jersey honestly means a lot to me. It's probably the one jersey I'm going to miss the most."

Savea told media today the offer from the French Top 14 club simply came at the right time with 54-Test All Black looking for financial security for his family after he realised his current chances of putting on the black jersey in the foreseeable future were dwindling.

"It definitely comes into a big part of my decision. It's probably about 80 per cent why I'm going over. This is home so I'm going to miss everything about it. Even though it's cold and windy, it's home. I'm definitely going to miss this place, my friends and my family."

Savea added one of his career highlights so far was playing alongside brother Ardie for the Hurricanes and All Blacks.