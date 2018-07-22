 

Watch: Heartbroken Highlanders squander late chance to tie rollercoaster quarter-final inches from try line

This play will haunt the Highlanders for a while.
Source: SKY

00:44
1
Blyde grabbed three of NZ's tries in their 45-0 win in San Francisco.

World Cup Sevens: New Zealand sides dominate, Australia and Samoa men knocked out on opening day

00:15
2
As it happened: Waratahs score 24 unanswered points in second half to knock out Highlanders in insane comeback

00:37
3
Sir Gordon Tietjens' men fell to a 19-15 loss in San Francisco.

Watch: Red card against England sees Samoa dumped out of Rugby World Cup Sevens

01:57
4
Players also questioned recently-resigned coach Janine Southby’s player-led culture philosophy.

Exclusive: Players told Netball NZ’s review into horror Comm Games they lacked confidence in coaches and themselves

00:15
5
The Sharks were looking to attack on halfway but it all came undone in seconds.

Watch: Crusaders execute textbook counter-attack off Sharks' lineout to score thanks to Ryan Crotty's barnstorming run

01:52
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.

01:50
New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.


01:08
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update

Fine rest of the day across the country, with possible showers in the South Island

