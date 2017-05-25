 

Watch: 'He put me in hospital for a month!' Jerome Kaino's older brother recollects bashful sibling silliness

All Black enforcer Jerome Kaino is no stranger to dominating opponents on a rugby field, but his oldest brother says he didn't always rely on his size and strength for big hits.

Jerome, his brother, named Kaino, plus high speed chasing and a glass door is never a good equation.
Source: 1 NEWS

Kaino Kaino, the eldest of four brothers who has also taken up boxing after representing Counties Manukau in rugby, says the pair used to clash when they were kids.

Though his boxing experience is limited, the 37-year-old says clashing with his siblings, especially Jerome, prepared him well for a career in the ring.

"He actually got me really good and put me in hospital for about a month or two," Kaino said.

"I was chasing him around the house and he ran in through the front door, it was a glass door, he ran in and he shut the door and my head went flying through it!"

Kaino will be fighting on the undercard of tonight's heavyweight clash between rising Kiwi, Junior Fa and former Australian champion Hunter Sam in Auckland.

