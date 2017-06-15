Watch: 'He didn't pick enough of them I suggest' - Steve Hansen cracks a funny about Warren Gatland not selecting enough Kiwi players

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen was up to his old tricks again, leaving reporters in stitches at today's press conference after having a dig at Lions coach Warren Gatland for bringing in more troops from the United Kingdom.

Hansen said that he has heard from sources that Gatland is recruiting more players from the UK for injury cover and to strengthen his squad.

"I think he's about to bring out a few extra players to give himself the ability to bring or play two squads," said Hansen.

"He's at the stage he wants to do that."

When asked by 1 NEWS if the players will be coming from the UK, Hansen couldn't help but give the reporters a little bit of a laugh.

"Well I guess so, I don't know where else he will get them from."

With a few Kiwis named in the Lions team Hansen suggested his rival Gatland should have opted to select a few more New Zealanders in his squad.

"Well I guess he didn't pick probably enough of them I suggest."