Watch: Hat-trick hero Michaela Blyde puts France to the sword in Rugby World Cup Sevens final

Black Ferns sevens star Michaela Blyde put France to the sword in the final of the Rugby World Cup Sevens, finishing as the tournament's top try-scorer. 

Blyde finished as the tournament's top try-scorer, bagging a treble in the 29-0 final win.
Having shone on the first day, Blyde came back strong with a hat-trick in the final, ending her tournament with nine tries to her name as New Zealand secured back-to-back World Cup titles.

New Zealand's women became the first team to win back-to-back World Cup titles, having also done so in Moscow in 2013.

