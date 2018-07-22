Watch: Hat-trick hero Michaela Blyde puts France to the sword in Rugby World Cup Sevens final

Source:
Black Ferns sevens star Michaela Blyde put France to the sword in the final of the Rugby World Cup Sevens, finishing as the tournament's top try-scorer.
Having shone on the first day, Blyde came back strong with a hat-trick in the final, ending her tournament with nine tries to her name as New Zealand secured back-to-back World Cup titles.
New Zealand's women became the first team to win back-to-back World Cup titles, having also done so in Moscow in 2013.
