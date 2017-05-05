Watch: 'How has he done that?!' Jordie Barrett steals utterly unreal try you'll never see again in your life

Source:
Jordie Barrett was at his best tonight as the Hurricanes romped to a 41-22 win over the Stormers in Wellington tonight.
The Hurricanes fullback picked up two tries and an assist for his troubles as the Hurricanes proved too good for their opponents.
His first try in particular was outstanding, chasing a TJ Perenara kick, which the Stormers thought they'd grounded.
Barrett pounced on the loose ball, managing to score the try while somehow staying in the field of play for one of the most freakish individual efforts you'll ever see.
