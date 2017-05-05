 

Watch: 'How has he done that?!' Jordie Barrett steals utterly unreal try you'll never see again in your life

Jordie Barrett was at his best tonight as the Hurricanes romped to a 41-22 win over the Stormers in Wellington tonight.

The Stormers thought they'd grounded the ball, but the younger Barrett had other ideas.
The Hurricanes fullback picked up two tries and an assist for his troubles as the Hurricanes proved too good for their opponents.

His first try in particular was outstanding, chasing a TJ Perenara kick, which the Stormers thought they'd grounded.

Barrett pounced on the loose ball, managing to score the try while somehow staying in the field of play for one of the most freakish individual efforts you'll ever see.

Ngani Laumape finished off this counter attack for the 14-man Hurricanes.
Chip kicks, dazzling no-look passes and brotherly instincts Jordie and Beauden almost unstoppable.
