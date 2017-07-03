 

Watch: 'Happiness in his face' – Malakai Fekitoa all smiles after late All Blacks call-up for Lions series-decider

Malakai Fekitoa will add a jolt of "no-fear attitude" to the New Zealand rugby camp ahead of Saturday's British and Irish Lions Test series decider, according to Highlanders teammate Aaron Smith.

Aaron Smith said while the midfielder doesn’t talk much, his grin and effort in the gym this morning says more than enough.
The 25-year-old Fekitoa was drafted into the All Blacks squad on Sunday in anticipation of Sonny Bill Williams' suspension for his second-Test red card.

Williams was duly handed a four-match ban for his shoulder charge to the face of Anthony Watson.

Given coach Steve Hansen's thin midfield stocks, with Williams absent and Ryan Crotty injured, Fekitoa is a solid chance to play at Eden Park.

Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.
The versatile Anton Lienert-Brown is likely to retain a midfield spot, but Hansen must choose between Fekitoa at centre or rookie inside centre specialist Ngani Laumape, who made a sound second-Test debut.

The uncapped Jack Goodhue is also a midfield option.

"At the gym (this morning), Malakai always works pretty hard and gave a bit of energy to the group - he doesn't say much but through his facial expressions and body language, you could tell he was really happy," Smith said.

Fekitoa, a softly-spoken character renowned for his relentless positivity on social media, was an unlucky omission from this year's Test squad and subsequently impressed in the Highlanders' 23-22 win over the mid-week Lions.

Capped 23 times, the Tongan-born midfielder played in 10 of last year's 14 All Blacks Tests, making eight starts and scoring four tries.

Smith, who is also based in Dunedin for the Landers, said the physicality of a Lions Test decider would suit Fekitoa down to a tee.

It could also be a timely reminder of his worth to Kiwi rugby, with rumours circulating of an imminent departure to French glamour club Toulon.

"Very confrontational - that take-nothing attitude, he'll go hard and do his job really well if he gets the opportunity," halfback Smith said.

"(There'll be) a bit of a chip on his shoulder, and maybe a bit of no-fear attitude coming in - he knows what he has to do."

