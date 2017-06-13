Watch: Gutsy Highlanders snatch nail-biting one point win over Lions in Dunedin

The Highlanders have claimed a famous one-point win over the touring British and Irish Lions, winning a colossal encounter 23-22 at Forsyth-Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

The two sides went in to halftime even at 10-10, before a late penalty from substitute Marty Banks saw the brave Highlanders, missing several key players to international duty, take the win.

FULLTIME: Highlanders 23 Lions 22

The Lions throwing the ball around now, they've got to score to win the game. The Highlanders giving it everything on defence. The referee awards the penalty for a deliberate knockdown. Farrell boots the ball into touch. The Lions go for the lineout to try and win the game as the siren goes.

They've knocked it on! The Highlanders have won! What a win for the men from the South!

79 mins: Highlanders 23 Lions 22

Stander wins the ball for the Lions! Laidlaw runs the ball and gets it away to Daly who makes a run! The Highlanders tackle the ball carrier into touch but the Lions have a penalty! Daly will now have a shot from behind the halfway line to try and win this!

He lines up the kick, it's got the distance but it's away to the right! Is that game over for the Lions?

75 mins: Highlanders 23 Lions 22

Penalty! What a scrum from the Highlanders! A massive scrum wins a penalty and the Lions aren't happy! The two sides come together with some pushing and shoving. Halanukonuka wins the penalty and Banks will have a shot to put the Highlanders back in front.

He lines up the kick, and he's got it! The Highlanders back in front by one!

72 mins: Highlanders 20 Lions 22

The Highlanders win a penalty through Jackson Hemopo, they'll have a scrum on the halfway line. Hammington feeds and gets the ball away to Banks who finds Walden. Walden kicks through and the Lions kick it back to Banks who puts a bomb up. Buckman gathers and gets the offload to Lentjes, the Highlanders can't hold on though! The Lions have a scrum on their own 22.

69 mins: Highlanders 20 Lions 22

Owen Farrell comes on as a sub and his first act will be a shot at goal, and he hooks it to the left! The gap still two points.

68 mins: Highlanders 20 Lions 22

The Highlanders win a scrum penalty from the Lions' feed. Banks boots the ball downfield and the Highlanders have a lineout on the 10m line. They win it and move the ball to Walden who is tackled. Banks puts the bomb up and Daly calls for the mark. He kicks it to Tevita Li, who returns fire.

The Lions lose the ball as Tokolahi intercepts. The Lions turn the ball over again and Biggar kicks to Buckman, the two sides trading kicks at the moment. Biggar runs the ball up as the Lions look to hold onto possession. Stander bought down past the Highlanders' 10m line. The referee has the arm out and Biggar stabs a kick through. The referee goes back for the penalty.

62 mins: Highlanders 20 Lions 22

TRY! The Highlanders are back in this game! They have another lineout on the Lions five metre line. The forwards drive and Coltman ends up with the ball again at the back. He dives over the line to score! What a game he's having tonight.

Banks lines up the kick to bring the Highlanders within two points, and he's nailed it! 22-20 now.

59 mins: Highlanders 13 Lions 22

Coltman throws, and the Highlanders run the ball. Naholo goes at the line, the ball goes away to Whitelock who is bought down. Daniel Lienert-Brown runs and the referee has the arm out. Whitelock with the ball again, Banks hesitates and is tackled as the ref blows for the penalty. Fekitoa takes it quickly, Walden charges at the line but the Lions turn the ball over!

Laidlaw clears and the Lions defence holds!

57 mins: Highlanders 13 Lions 22

Highlanders scrum, Banks moves the ball to Fekitoa who is tackled. Walden is bought down as the referee has the Lions offside. They go back for the penalty and the Highlanders are going to kick for the corner! Banks boots the ball over the touchline as the hosts prepare for a lineout on the five metre line.

55 mins: Highlanders 13 Lions 22

The Lions have a scrum on the Highlanders' five metre line. Laidlaw feeds and Joseph has another go at the line, the Lions moving the ball quickly now! Laidlaw running the play at the moment as Stander goes at the line. Payne has a crack but is bought down. Warburton picks-and-goes and is over! Great effort from the captain as the Lions start to take control of this game.

Biggar makes the conversion look easy as the Lions score their third try of the night.

50 mins: Highlanders 13 Lions 15

Sopoaga lines up the kick, and he gets it! That could be his last act of the night with Marty Banks ready to come on. Rory Best is now going off again, Owens again his replacement.

48 mins: Highlanders 10 Lions 15

The Highlanders win a penalty and take the lineout. The Highlanders look to move the ball quickly, Sopoaga fires a pass back to Naholo, who stays down after being tackled. The referee has the arm out, Fekitoa is tackled where Naholo is still laying. The referee brings play to a halt to proceedings.

Naholo's back on his feet. Hang on, Sinckler made a no-arms tackle off the ball. The Highlanders will have a shot at goal.

45 mins: Highlanders 10 Lions 15

TRY! Sopoaga kicks over the top for Naholo and Fekitoa but it's intercepted by Seymour! The winger soars above the Highlanders and scores a classic wingers try. The Lions with a roaring start to the second half!

Biggar lines up the kick, but he misses! Lions now leading by five.

42 mins: Highlanders 10 Lions 10

Buckman catches the Lions off-guard with a precision kick that goes into touch, the Lions will have a lineout early in the second spell.

41 mins: Highlanders 10 Lions 10

Both sides back on the pitch. Lima Sopoaga will get things going in the second half.

HALFTIME: Highlanders 10 Lions 10

News coming through that Lawes won't feature again tonight. The Lions have a lineout, Webb kicks over the top and Naholo claims it. The siren goes as Gareth Evans puts the ball into touch to go into halftime.

39 mins: Highlanders 10 Lions 10

Buckman makes a charge, Hammington kicks through and Evans gets the ball back inside to Li! He runs but is bought down! Lineout to the Highlanders.

The Lions knock the ball on from the lineout and the Highlanders with another chance to attack. Fekitoa loses the ball into touch trying to kick through for Naholo.

36 mins: Highlanders 10 Lions 10

The Highlanders take a quick lineout as Biggar's kick goes into touch. They kick it away and the Lions go on the attack. Sinckler makes a break! He passes back inside to Payne who drops it! Massive chance wasted for the Lions.

34 mins: Highlanders 10 Lions 10

The referee stops the clock, Dan Biggar stays down after a thumping tackle from Tevita Li. It looks like he's just winded, it is, Biggar back on his feet.

32 mins: Highlanders 10 Lions 10

TRY! The Lions hit back! Jonathan Joseph gets it, the centre gets the ball from the back of the ruck, he spots a gap and is one-on-one with Buckman. Joseph's too quick as he holds off the defenders to score.

Biggar with the kick to draw level, and he's hit it perfectly. All square again.

30 mins: Highlanders 10 Lions 3

Sopoaga tries to make a clearing kick but gets it off the side of the boot but Naholo claims. Tevita Li makes a burst! What a run! The Lions win the penalty through Jared Payne. Rory Best is back on the field.

27 mins: Highlanders 10 Lions 3

TRY! The Lions are penalised for offside and the Highlanders go quickly. Fekitoa makes a break! Evans has a go out on the wing! Whitelock takes the ball up but is tackled short. Naholo gets the ball at first reciever and waltzes through the Lions' defence to score! Too quick from the Highlanders as Naholo grabs the first try of the night! The "Waisake Naholo" chants erupts around the stadium.

Sopoaga with the kick, and it's good! Highlanders lead by seven. Courtney Lawes leaves the field for a concussion test, he looks in a world of discomfort here, Alun Wyn Jones off the bench to replace him.

25 mins: Highlanders 3 Lions 3

The Highlanders win the lineout and attack the line. The Lions have turned it over and get it back to Biggar, who boots the ball into touch.

A short stoppage now, Rory Best has suffered a nasty cut to his face, and there's a lot of blood. Ken Owens replaces him onfield.

23 mins: Highlanders 3 Lions 3

The Highlanders work the ball upfield, Fekitoa kicks over the top but Payne takes it. He's tackled but the Lions are penalised! Dillon Hunt wins it as CJ Stander is again pinged for not rolling away. Sopoaga goes for the corner! The Highlanders looking to attack now.

22 mins: Highlanders 3 Lions 3

The Lions have a scrum and again try to run the ball. Biggar fires a kick across for Seymour who knocks the ball on in the air. A much more varied attack from the Lions tonight. Highlanders scrum.

20 mins: Highlanders 3 Lions 3

The Lions are trying to run the ball out of their own half but they give away a penalty! Naholo wins it this time after Stander doesn't release. Sopoaga wants to take another shot at goal. This one's from wide on the right as the kick is lined up. He's missed! Sopoaga kicks away to the left of the posts, the Lions will restart from behind their 22.

17 mins: Highlanders 3 Lions 3

Penalty! The Lions level things up with Biggar kicking the penalty. Fekitoa has passed his concussion test and is back on the field.

16 mins: Highlanders 3 Lions 0

Banks clears the ball into touch from the scrum. The Lions have a lineout. Lawes makes a strong run at the line, the Lions looking to move the ball now, Seymour is tackled short of the line! Webb has a go now and is claiming the try! The referee wants to check upstairs, they'll also check Seymour's effort.

Seymour's effort is short. Checking Webb's now but has he dropped it? He has! The referee goes back for a penalty for offside against the Highlanders.

14 mins: Highlanders 3 Lions 0

Webb makes another run from the back of the scrum this time, Best is tackled and he's knocked the ball on! Great defensive pressure from the Highlanders! Luke Whitelock with a whopping drive on Haskell to win the penalty. Highlanders scrum.

12 mins: Highlanders 3 Lions 0

Webb breaks from the lineout through! The Lions in great position before he find Nowell inside of him. Webb gets the ball back from the tackle but throws a shocker that the Highlanders pounce on! The Lions have a scrum now. Elsewhere, Malakai Fekitoa comes off for a concussion test, Marty Banks replaces him.

11 mins: Highlanders 3 Lions 0

Buckman clears from the Highlanders' scrum. Payne fields but returns a kick straight to Sopoaga, the Highlanders on the counter now. Fekitoa with a strong run before the Lions turn the ball over. Webb clears and the Highlanders go again. Evans has a burst in a bit of space, Hammington clears to Payne again who returns another kick. Sopoaga returns serve with a kick to Biggar, who again kicks to the Highlandrs.

The Highlanders run the ball through Fekitoa who is tackled into touch. Fekitoa's stayed down, he looks to have hit his head when he hit the ground. He's back on his feet now though.

8 mins: Highlanders 3 Lions 0

The Lions again looking to run the ball. Joseph evading tackles inside the Highlanders' half before being bought down. Biggar finds Henshaw out wide but the defence holds. The Lions inside the Highlanders' 22 now. The Highlanders win the penalty! Hemopo the hero, great start for the Highlanders here!

5 mins: Highlanders 3 Lions 0

Sopoaga lines up the penalty from right in front, he has no trouble with it. Highlanders lead by three early on.

4 mins: Highlanders 0 Lions 0

Daniel Lienert-Brown takes the ball from the kick. Sopoaga puts a kick up that Jared Payne snatches out of the air. The Lions looking to run the ball from inside their own half. Biggar kicks over the top, Nowell gathers but loses the ball forward. The Highlanders have the advantage. Naholo breaks! The Lions bring him down short of their own 10m line. The Lions win the ball back and again try to run the ball, Henshaw loses the ball in Sopoaga's tackle and the Highlanders have the advantage again.

Fekitoa kicks through and Naholo's clean through! He's tackled just short of the line as the Highlanders move the ball, another advantage for the Highlanders as Walden is tackled. The referee goes back for the penalty.

KICK OFF!

Dan Biggar gets us underway! Kicking into the Highlanders' half.

7:33pm

The Highlanders unleash their Scottish-inspired challenge, Luke Whitelock presents Sam Warburton with a claymore for the Lions to remember the match. Not far until kick-off now.

7:31pm

Luke Whitelock leads the Highlanders out, a mighty roar welcomes them onto the field. Members of the Dunedin City Pipe Band accompany the side.

7:30pm

The Lions are first out of the tunnel, lead by captain Sam Warburton looking to overcome his recent injury woes.

7:25pm

The Lions are looking to build on their 12-3 win over the Super Rugby frontrunners, the Crusaders. The Highlanders meanwhile are without several key player on duty with the Maori All Blacks, leaving the visitors as firm favourites on paper to take this match out.

However, rugby isn't played on paper with a huge home crowd in to support the Highlanders in search of a famous win in Dunedin.

7:16pm

What a night we're in for! A fantastic crowd is building at Forsyth-Barr, with fans of all ages expected to pack in for a sell-out in this mouth-watering clash.

PRE MATCH:

Having lost to the Blues before rallying to get their tour back on track with a win over the previously unbeaten Crusaders, the Lions are in Dunedin where they'll meet the 2015 Super Rugby champions.

The men from the south face a tough task again the tourists, with several key players missing after being selected to represent the Maori All Blacks against the Lions in Rotorua this weekend.

All Blacks Lima Sopoaga and Waisake Naholo will turn out for the Highlanders tonight, before linking up with the rest of the squad in Auckland.

While Malakai Fekitoa, not picked for the All Blacks, has a point to prove tonight.

For the Lions, skipper Sam Warburton returns to the side having been under an injury cloud, while Kiwi born Jared Payne gets a start at fullback thanks to an injury to Stuart Hogg.

TEAMS:

Highlanders: 15. Richard Buckman, 14. Waisake Naholo, 13. Malakai Fekitoa, 12. Teihorangi Walden, 11. Tevita Li, 10. Lima Sopoaga, 9. Kayne Hammington, 8. Luke Whitelock (c), 7. Dillon Hunt, 6. Gareth Evans, 5. Jackson Hemopo, 4. Alex Ainley, 3. Siate Tokolahi, 2. Liam Coltman, 1. Daniel Lienert-Brown.

Reserves: 16. Greg Pleasants-Tate, 17. Aki Seiuli, 18. Siosuia Halanukonuka, 19. Josh Dickson, 20. James Lentjes, 21. Josh Renton, 22. Marty Banks, 23. Patrick Osborne.

Lions: 15. Jared Payne, 14. Jack Nowell, 13. Jonathan Joseph, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Tommy Seymour, 10. Dan Biggar, 9. Rhys Webb, 8. CJ Stander, 7. Sam Warburton (c), 6. James Haskell, 5. Iain Henderson, 4. Courtney Lawes, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 2. Rory Best, 1. Joe Marler.