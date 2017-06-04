 

Watch: Guess who's back? Nehe Milner-Skudder shreds the Force with dancing feet as Canes score stunner in blowout

Hurricanes star outside back Nehe Milner-Skudder made a big statement and an immediate impact in his Super Rugby return last night, setting up a stunning try in his side's 34-12 win over the Western Force in Perth overnight.

Milner-Skudder made his Super Rugby return igniting a stunning Hurricanes try against the Force in Perth.
Coming off the bench, Milner-Skudder reminded everyone what he's capable of, terrorising the Force's left edge defence, running the ball from inside his own 40 metre line off a kick-off.

Moments after setting up Vince Aso the Canes skipper got in on the scoring cartwheeling over the try-line in the 69th minute.
He beat several defenders with his deceptive speed and footwork, tearing down the right edge before linking up with hooker Leni Apisai who was lurking on the inside.

As he was tackled Hurricanes skipper TJ Perenara pounced and moments later Ngani Laumape went over on the left.

Milner-Skudder's timely return will give the All Blacks selectors something to think about as they form their squad for the touring British and Irish Lions.

The All Blacks right wing spot is up for grabs with Israel Dagg, Waisake Naholo and Milner-Skudder all competing for the 14 jersey for the June 24 first Test.

He suffered a fractured foot in March which has kept him out of Super Rugby action for the Canes most of the season.

Last season Milner-Skudder dislocated his right shoulder and missed the whole season. He hasn't played for the All Blacks since the 2015 World Cup final.

The Hurricanes take on the Chiefs next week in Wellington.

Hurricanes

