Watch: 'It is with great sadness that this will be my last year playing in NZ' - All Blacks star Aaron Cruden confirms French move in video to Kiwi public

All Blacks first-five Aaron Cruden has confirmed he will be moving on after this year's Super Rugby competition, to play for French club Montpellier on a three-year deal.

Cruden, 28, confirmed in a video posted to the Chiefs' Facebook page this morning.

The Chiefs co-captain has played 47 Tests for the All Blacks and is both excited and sad to leave.

"It is with great sadness but also excitement that this will be my last year playing rugby here in New Zealand," said Cruden.

"I've signed a three year deal in Montpellier in France, a beautiful part of the world, a fantastic rugby club.

All Blacks first-five Aaron Cruden. Source: Photosport

"It's an opportunity to go out there and experience something different, something fresh and it really excites me."

The star All Black thanked his fans, friends and family for their ongoing support throughout his rugby career.

"Personally I would like to thank all the rugby fans around New Zealand for being loyal and the continued support that you have given me throughout my career.

"I look forward to the next six months firstly the Super Rugby with the Chiefs and hopefully you know make a good run at that title there.