Watch: 'Go faster!' Sonny Bill Williams gives daughter tips in the pool during swimming lessons

All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams took time away from the rugby field to attend his oldest daughter Imaan's swimming lesson today and even hopped in the pool to give her a few tips.

The All Blacks star got in the water to help is oldest daughter Imaan with her swimming stroke.
Source: Instagram/ Sonny Bill Williams

Williams, 32, posted the moment on his Instagram story today.

"Go faster, faster, faster, faster!" said Williams as his daughter held onto the ledge and practiced her kicking in the pool.

The All Blacks and Blues midfielder joined Imaan in the pool and even tried to help her with her swimming stroke.

Williams returned to Super Rugby action last week and starred in his side's 36-15 loss to the Hurricanes.

The Blues are set to take on competition leaders the Crusaders on Saturday night at Eden Park in Auckland.

