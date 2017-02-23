 

Watch: Give Malakai Fekitoa another 20 years with Highlanders, says All Black Ben Smith

All Black Ben Smith says he hopes his Highlanders teammate Malakai Fekitoa re-signs with the Otago side "for another 20 years".

Fekitoa plays his 50th match for the Highlanders tomorrow night and comes off contract at the end of the season.
Smith today had high praise for his teammate.

"I'd love to see Malakai sign for another 20 years. He's awesome and he's great for the Highlanders," he said. 

"He sort of represents what we're all about. So, you know, he's someone who's come down from Auckland, got a bit of an opportunity and then I think you're seeing how well he plays when  he enjoys his environment. 

"So yeah, I'd hope that he'd sign back up with us for a few more years."

