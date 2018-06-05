Watch: 'Getting stuck into him!' - SBW on receiving end of All Blacks teammates' 'good banter' after his hospital bed singing video

Sonny Bill Williams decided to entertain medical staff with his singing skills after his surgery last week, but in the process he's also amused many of his All Blacks teammates.

Williams shared a video of himself on social media serenading staff after he underwent successful keyhole surgery on his knee last Friday in Auckland where he performed All-4-One's 1994 classic, "I swear".

Fellow All Blacks midfielder Ryan Crotty said the clip has made its way around team camp.

"There was some good banter going on in our midfield chat last night," he said.

"The boys were getting stuck into him!"

Crotty said Williams is expected to join the team later this week in a supporting role with the 32-year-old ruled out for the upcoming three-Test series against France due to his surgery.

"He's going to be crucial to how we prepare.