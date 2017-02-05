 

Watch: Game-saving try by Kiwi Ben Te'o in final minutes gives England Six Nations win over France

England came back twice to edge France 19-16 and set a new national record for consecutive victories in a shaky start to its Six Nations title defence this morning.

Te'o's try ensured England's hunt to break the All Blacks’ record for consecutive Test wins stayed on track.
England's 15th straight win dating to 2015, and 14th under coach Eddie Jones, was easily its poorest display in the streak.

The English defence was narrow, its set-pieces were stressed, and it was sluggish and sloppy until replacements in the last 15 minutes made a difference.

France was leading 14-12 after scoring the first try through replacement prop Rabah Slimani. But minutes later, Slimani was penalized for collapsing a scrum, and England set up an attacking lineout.

When the drive stalled, James Haskell, on for six minutes, charged up field. Jack Nowell, on for two minutes, took the ball to the line. Then flyhalf Farrell fed Ben Te'o, on for two minutes, in a gap and he burst past three defenders to score the match-winning try with 10 minutes to go.

England held on with more authority than it showed in the previous 70 minutes, and win No. 15 eclipsed the record streak of the great 2002-03 side.

