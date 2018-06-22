 

Watch: Future Black Fern? All Blacks skipper Sam Whitelock gives Ben Smith's curious daughter rugby tips

All Blacks skipper Sam Whitelock appeared to be a hit with the kids at this afternoon’s captain run at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin as he gave Ben Smith’s curious daughter and follow youngsters some handy tips about the game.

The veteran lock was a hit with the kids as he strapped up at the ABs captain run in Dunedin.
Whitelock was surrounded with some of the All Blacks' kids, explaining to Smith's daughter Annabelle the reason he was strapping his legs.

"So I can get lifted in the line-out, so I can get dad (Ben Smith) so he can score tries," said Whitelock.

The 29-year-old lock also told Smith's daughter the reason why her father scores so many tries.

"He's a hungus he doesn't pass it."

The All Blacks have named four newbies who are set to make their debuts tomorrow night.

