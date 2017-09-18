Watch: Friends become enemies! Livid England rugby star goes after Lions teammate as tensions boil over

England rugby duo James Haskell and Joe Marler have come to blows mid-match, during a nasty scuffle in the English Premiership match between Wasps and Harlequins this morning.

The two came together off the ball, with Haskell quickly grabbing Marler by the jersey as tensions threatened to boil over.

Referee Andrew Jackson quickly managed to regain control of the match, as other Wasps players rushed in to help Marler.

Haskell, having only been on the field for 10 minutes, claimed to the ref that his England and Lions teammate Marler had spat water at him during a stoppage before being shown a yellow card.