Watch: 'Fresh and excited' Ryan Crotty declares himself fit for All Blacks' first Test

All Blacks midfielder Ryan Crotty has declared he's available for this weekend's first Test against France after finally overcoming the concussion symptoms which had previously kept him on the sidelines for the Crusaders.

Crotty, failed a concussion test in the Crusaders' clash against the Blues last month, having not played since due to head knock protocols.

But the 29-year-old told media after this morning's training session he was ready to go.

"I did what's needed to be done to get right and fortunately I'm fit and available this week.

"Fresh and excited are two words I'd use to describe how I'm feeling."

Coach Steve Hansen yesterday said captain Sam Whitelock was tracking well to join Crotty for Saturday's clash, with the Crusaders lock also looking to overcome concussion woes.

"Both of them look like they could be okay," Hansen said.