 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

RWC Sevens

Rugby


Watch: France end Australia's hopes of Rugby World Cup Sevens win with major upset

share

Source:

AAP

Australia's rugby sevens women's team has sailed into the World Cup semi-finals thanks to a dominant day one in San Francisco.

France claimed a 22-17 victory over Australia in San Francisco.
Source: TVNZ Duke

But Australia's men continued their frustrating season, losing 22-17 to France to be knocked out of contention for the top prize in their tournament opener.

Australia's men will be haunted by the hulking figure of France's Tavite Turaganibuli Veredamu, who scored twice in the upset win.

Things looked up when Lachie Anderson latched onto a grubber for the game's first try.

But Australia lost their grip on the match either side of halftime and knocked on after the siren as they chased what would have been a match-winning converted try.

In contrast, the Olympic champion women's side didn't allow Spain a sniff in their 34-0 quarter-final win earlier, having already disposed of a plucky Papua New Guinea 34-5.

Australia's defensive pressure meant Spain barely put an offensive phase together and Evania Pelite made the most of it with a hat-trick at AT&T Park.

Ellia Green was also at her best, busting two tackles on the way to a devastating first-half try for the reigning World Series champions.

Their dominance was enough to offset co-captain Sharni Williams' wonky day with the boot, both from conversions and restarts.

"Those little one-percenters we could probably fix up," playmaker Charlotte Caslick said.

"There's a couple of missed tackles still, passes above heads and all of that, but come semi-finals time we'll be on and ready."

Australia will play France tomorrow morning's final four after their last-gasp try was enough to beat Canada 24-19.

World Cup holders New Zealand lurk in the other half of the draw, having already shown why they are favourites and No.1 seeds.

The Kiwis, who beat Australia in extra time to win Commonwealth Games gold in April, opened their tournament with a 57-0 domination of Mexico.

They followed it up with a 45-0 drubbing of Ireland and await the United States in the other semi-final.

Related

Sevens

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
A double to Ravouvou gave the All Blacks sevens a 29-5 victory over Russia.

World Cup Sevens LIVE: All Blacks sevens surge to emphatic opening win against Russia, Australia and Samoa out

2
Tyla Nathan-Wong says teams such as Spain and the US are just as dangerous as their trans-Tasman rivals.

LIVE stream: Watch all the action from day one of the Rugby World Cup Sevens

00:34
3
NZ marched to an emphatic 45-0 World Cup quarter-final victory in San Francisco.

Watch: Portia Woodman double sees Black Ferns sevens dominate Ireland

00:45
4
The Bravehearts fought back from 26-0 down to march into the quarter-finals in San Francisco.

Watch: Scotland produce comeback for the ages, defeat Kenya at World Cup Sevens

01:01
5
Bianca Silva scored two sensational solo tries against Canada on day one of the tournament in San Francisco.

Day One - Black Ferns set to take on Ireland in Rugby World Cup Sevens quarter-finals

01:52
Three violent deaths in Waikato linked to gang crime, police say public not at risk.

Two men arrested in homicide investigation into McLaren Falls death of 'well-loved father'

Mitchell Curtis Rehua Paterson was found in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, on July 13.

01:50
New Zealand’s third-largest political party is celebrating its 25th birthday.

John Armstrong: Will 25 years of Winston Peters' mischief, mishaps and mayhem as NZ First leader have a swansong beyond 2020?

Last Wednesday marked 25 years since the official launch of NZ First back in 1993.


00:31
A double to Ravouvou gave the All Blacks sevens a 29-5 victory over Russia.

World Cup Sevens LIVE: All Blacks sevens surge to emphatic opening win against Russia, Australia and Samoa out

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live coverage of the Rugby World Cup Sevens, from San Francisco's AT&T Park.

04:24
1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Polio outbreak in PNG, and Tongan-American woman looks for love in her homeland

1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent gives a round-up of news from the region.

01:58
Advocacy groups say it’s exploitation, but some in the sector, including workers, say it’s not all about the money.

1 NEWS learns some disabled people being paid as little as 89 cents an hour to work in NZ - and it's legal

Hundreds of people are earning less than $5 an hour, but one employer says it's not just about the money for many of his staff.