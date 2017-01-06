Watch: Former Chiefs powerhouse Ben Tameifuna reveals his funny side as he answers quick fire questions for French club

Source:Racing 92
Former Chiefs enforcer Ben Tameifuna, now playing for French club Racing 92, showed his funny side during a Q&A session for his new fans.
Tameifuna, 25, opted to choose Mike Tyson as his favourite athlete over his teammate Dan Carter, but later changed his mind.
When asked who he preferred between Joe Rokocoko and Carter, the answer was more straight forward.
"Ohhh Dan, old knees," said Tameifuna.
The 140kg prop debuted for the Chiefs against the Blues in 2012 and moved to Racing 92 at the end of the 2015 Super Rugby season.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport
The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.