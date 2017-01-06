Watch: Former Chiefs powerhouse Ben Tameifuna reveals his funny side as he answers quick fire questions for French club

Former Chiefs enforcer Ben Tameifuna, now playing for French club Racing 92, showed his funny side during a Q&A session for his new fans.

Tameifuna, 25, opted to choose Mike Tyson as his favourite athlete over his teammate Dan Carter, but later changed his mind.

When asked who he preferred between Joe Rokocoko and Carter, the answer was more straight forward.

"Ohhh Dan, old knees," said Tameifuna.