Watch: Former Chiefs powerhouse Ben Tameifuna reveals his funny side as he answers quick fire questions for French club

Former Chiefs enforcer Ben Tameifuna, now playing for French club Racing 92, showed his funny side during a Q&A session for his new fans.

The former Chiefs and Hawke's Bay prop answered curly questions posed by Racing 92 fans
Source: Racing 92

Tameifuna, 25, opted to choose Mike Tyson as his favourite athlete over his teammate Dan Carter, but later changed his mind.

When asked who he preferred between Joe Rokocoko and Carter, the answer was more straight forward.

"Ohhh Dan, old knees," said Tameifuna.

The 140kg prop debuted for the Chiefs against the Blues in 2012 and moved to Racing 92 at the end of the 2015 Super Rugby season.  

