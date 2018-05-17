Watch: Former Blues player Lolagi Visinia lays on brutal tackle in French Top 14 relegation match

Former Blues utility back Lolagi Visinia provided one of the highlights of the French Top 14 relegation/promotion match, flattening his opposite with a bone crunching hit in his side Grenoble's 47-22 win over Oyonnax.

In the 72nd minute of the match on Sunday Visinia, 25, smashed Oyonnax's reserve winger and drove him into touch.

Visinia played 33 matches for Super Rugby side the Blues and played 40 games for Auckland in the NPC.