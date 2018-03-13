Watch: Former All Blacks star Malakai Fekitoa bulldozes through two defenders with deadly fend on way to scoring superb solo try

Malakai Fekitoa has continued his destructive ways despite playing rugby on the other side of the world after the former All Black centre showed his raw power in Toulon's recent French Top 14 match against Agen.

Toulon dominated the match against the struggling club, winning 54-5 at Stade Mayol on Sunday morning, with Fekitoa putting the exclamation mark on the match with a late solo try.

Fekitoa ran back in-field after getting the ball off a ruck and spied a gap between two Agen defenders which he ran full-tilt at.

Replacement back Thomas Vincent attempted to stop the former Highlanders star and broke the line to stop Fekitoa, but a fend pushed the French sub into the dirt and the Kiwi centre continued his charge.

Fekitoa was then met by substitute hooker Loick Jammes but he met the same fate as his team-mate as another strong fend from Fekitoa sent him flying and allowed the midfielder to waltz into the in goal to score.