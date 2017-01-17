Watch: Former All Black Ma'a Nonu bulldozes five Sale defenders to score freakish try

Despite no longer being in his prime, Ma'a Nonu has once again proven why he has been a mainstay of Toulon's starting XV and how he amassed 103 caps for the All Blacks.

At 34, he took a mere three minutes to show his bruising ball-carrying abilities in Toulon's European Champions Cup clash with Sale at the weekend where he beat five defenders to score.

Building up a head of steam from midway inside the Sale 22-metre line, Nonu was simply too much for a line of defenders, who merely bounced off the rampaging Kiwi.