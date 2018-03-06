 

Watch: Former All Black Colin Slade scores rampaging runaway try after sending French Top 14 defender flying with monstrous fend

Colin Slade has played an integral part in his French Top 14's side win on the weekend - using both his boot and a monster hand.

Slade got Pau off to the perfect start in their 29-27 win over Castres.
Slade contributed 14 points to Section Paloise's 29-27 win over Castres on Sunday but he got that ball rolling with a superb solo try in the 10th minute.

The former Crusader was fed the ball off a ruck 40m out from Castres' try line when he opted to run at the defence instead of shifting the ball down the line.

The decision paid off.

Slade was met by Baptiste Delaporte but the blindside flanker never stood a chance as he was shoved off by a massive fend from the Kiwi first-five.

With defence penetrated, Slade put on the afterburners to cruise over the try line and score.

Slade went on to add three conversions and a penalty to his haul, with the win moving Pau to fourth on the Top 14 ladder ahead of Toulon and Castres.

