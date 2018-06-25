Watch: Former All Black Charles Piutau and new wife wow guests with slick dance routine at their wedding reception

Former All Blacks utility back Charles Piutau tied the knot on Saturday to Lineti Latu in Auckland.

The couple showcased slick dance moves in a routine with their bridal party at their wedding reception.

He and his new wife received a huge cheer from family and friends.

Piutau, 26, proposed to Lineti in Paris in January last year.

Charles Piutau Source: Photosport

Piutau played 16 Tests for the All Blacks between 2013 and 2015 before signing with Irish club Ulster.