Watch: Former All Black Adam Thomson shares raw footage of rough journey in Japanese hospital battling spinal infection

Former All Black Adam Thomson has shared emotional footage of the rollercoaster he went through last year while battling a spinal infection in Japan.

The loose forward spent 57 days in a Tokyo hospital after falling ill suddenly with a mystery illness which was later diagnosed as lumbar discitis - a painful infection of the spine.

The 29-cap All Black shared video of his experience on his Instagram account, revealing in the caption reflecting on it wasn't easy.

"It wasn't easy to look back on this footage and piece together this video of our two months in a Japanese hospital over Xmas 2017," he said.

"There are some pretty raw moments and it's tough to relive some of the more challenging times but it was important to both of us (his partner Jessie Gurunathan included) to tell this story."

The 2011 World Cup winner said he found strength in the constant support around him.

"I couldn't be more thankful for the unconditional love and support I received throughout, it gave me the strength to stay positive and make it back on my feet again. You all know who you are and I hope you know you'll always have my gratitude."