Watch: Forget the Wallabies, forget the Lions – Springboks are All Blacks' biggest rival says SA skipper

The rivalry between the All Blacks and South Africa is the biggest world rugby has to offer, according to Springboks captain Eben Etzebeth.

Speaking at today's media conference, Etzebeth spoke about the rivalry between the two sides, and what it means for him to take on the All Blacks.

"Earlier this week, a New Zealand guy came to me and told me: forget about the Wallabies and forget about the British and Irish Lions, the Springboks v All Blacks is probably the biggest rivalry in rugby," he said.

"I think the same."