 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

Rugby


Watch: Forget the Wallabies, forget the Lions – Springboks are All Blacks' biggest rival says SA skipper

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The rivalry between the All Blacks and South Africa is the biggest world rugby has to offer, according to Springboks captain Eben Etzebeth.

Eben Etzebeth is building up Saturday's New Zealand v South Africa as world rugby's biggest game.
Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking at today's media conference, Etzebeth spoke about the rivalry between the two sides, and what it means for him to take on the All Blacks.

"Earlier this week, a New Zealand guy came to me and told me: forget about the Wallabies and forget about the British and Irish Lions, the Springboks v All Blacks is probably the biggest rivalry in rugby," he said.

"I think the same."

"They're our biggest competition, and hopefully they know we're their biggest opposition."

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:58
1
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

2
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

00:28
3
The winger had his work cut out for him at Government House in Auckland.

Watch: Nehe Milner-Skudder shown up by hot-stepping school kid at All Blacks skills day

00:20
4
The Kiwi NBA star was his usual self with this one.

Watch: Steven Adams has US reporters in stitches with hilarious Kiwi fishing story: 'It was so bad, I caught the bait fish'

00:37
5
The All Black may be facing another season-ending knee injury, but nothing can stop him busting out his favourite jam.

Watch: 'Ooh damn! This my track!' Injured Izzy Dagg still all smiles as he nails rapping famous Tupac song

04:45
NEWS’ Political Editor says "everything is so tight" next week’s TVNZ Leaders Debate will be very important.

Watch: How Ardern 'controls agenda over next few days crucial' after tax policy U-turn – Corin Dann

1 NEWS' Political Editor says "everything is so tight" and next week's TVNZ Leaders Debate will be very important.

05:10
National’s Finance spokesman says Labour’s claim National will introduce a fuel tax is "made up".

Watch: Steven Joyce slams Labour's tax policy U-turn - 'A bit of a shambles now, it keeps changing every day'

National's Finance spokesman says Labour's claim National will introduce a fuel tax is "made up".

01:35
The topic of learning politics in schools took an interesting turn.

Watch: 'He's given the biggest silver spoon in the country' – Chloe Swarbrick burns David Seymour over 'wasted vote' dig

The topic of learning politics in schools took an interesting turn.


00:58
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Kiwi rugby writer responds to All Blacks prop Kane Hames: You 'made mincemeat' of me Kane - but 'proof will be in the pudding'

All Blacks prop pulled out the year's best line yesterday, dishing it out to a Kiwi journo who said he couldn't scrum. Now, the reply.

01:37
Green Party leader James Shaw says the polls are volatile so every vote counts this election.

Watch: 'Truly progressive government within our reach' - Greens not taking anything for granted in 'very tight' election race

Green Party leader James Shaw says the polls are volatile so every vote counts this election.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 