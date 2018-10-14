 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: Flying winner caps off Auckland's demolition over North Harbour

SKY
Topics
Rugby

Auckland won the Battle of the Bridge 45-29 at Eden Park. Source: SKY
Topics
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:06
The squad is divided into a 32-man main unit who will head to Europe and a 19-strong squad who will only venture to Japan.
Dane Coles back, Akira Ioane axed, Dalton Papali'i the bolter as All Blacks name 51-man squad for Northern Tour
2
The 51-man squad is missing some familiar names.
All Blacks take serious injury blow in loose forwards, Jack Goodhue to miss part of Northern Tour because of glandular fever
3
A promo for Wilder’s upcoming fight with Tyson Fury went badly wrong for the person in the suit.
Watch as boxing champion Deontay Wilder breaks jaw of mascot in promo stunt gone wrong
4
Jona Nareki. Waikato v Otago, Ranfurly Shield, Mitre 10 Cup, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on the 13 October 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz
Otago wing played part of Ranfurly Shield win with 'smashed testicle' - 'Don't worry...just a small operation'
5
Australian captain Boyd Cordner looks shell shocked. New Zealand Kiwis v Australia Kangaroos. Trans-Tasman Triple Header Rugby League Showdown. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. New Zealand. Saturday 13 October 2018 © Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Kangaroos hooker puts Mate Ma'a Tonga on notice after loss to Kiwis - 'we expect almost perfection'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:15
The Steamers held out for a 38-35 win over the Taniwha.

Bay of Plenty hold off fast-finishing Northland to claim Mitre 10 Cup thriller
00:56
After going on last year's European tour, Hunt is almost certain for Steve Hansen's 51-man squad.

'It's only made me more hungry' – Harbour flanker Dillon Hunt desperate for All Blacks return
00:42
The young flanker is in line for this year's end of year tour squad.

'He'll be there no doubt' – North Harbour captain, coach talk up Dillon Hunt as All Blacks bolter
00:52
Going into tomorrow's Battle of the Bridge, Harbour want bragging rights over their traditional rivals.

North Harbour looking to ruin Auckland's home semi-final: 'There's no love lost'

Auckland dominate rivals North Harbour to claim Battle of the Bridge, seal home Mitre 10 Cup semi-final

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby

Auckland have stormed to victory in the Battle of the Bridge against crosstown rivals North Harbour to secure a home semi-final in the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership with a 45-29 win.

Harbour hit the front early on, with Lua Li scoring after just 10 minutes, before tries to Jonathan Ruru and TJ Faiane gave Auckland the lead.

From there, the hosts were ruthless, as Faiane grabbed his second before the break, before second half efforts to Robbie Abel, Jordan Trainor and Salesi Rayasi had Harbour reeling.

Late tries to Harrison Groundwater and Tony Tu'ungafasi served as nothing more than consolations for Harbour, as Rayasi added his second of the afternoon to steer Auckland to an emphatic 45-29 victory.

The win sees Auckland leapfrog Tasman, finishing top of the Mitre 10 Cup Premiership table.

Auckland won the Battle of the Bridge 45-29 at Eden Park. Source: SKY
Topics
Rugby
TODAY'S
TOP STORIES
00:47
The Opposition leader launched an inquiry into the leak of his expenses earlier this year.
MP Jami-Lee Ross says 'I'm expendable' as Simon Bridges names him as leaker
Two dead in two-vehicle crash on SH1 near Ashburton
Close up shot of pencils in classroom
Australia set to remove schools' ability to discriminate against children based on sexuality
The 51-man squad is missing some familiar names.
All Blacks take serious injury blow in loose forwards, Jack Goodhue to miss part of Northern Tour because of glandular fever
The scooters are being launched in Auckland and Christchurch, and can be found using a smartphone app.
Lime e-scooter test ride: Do they live up to the hype?

Watch: Canterbury forwards claim match-winner after scrum obliterates Counties pack for penalty try

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby

Canterbury earned a tough win over Counties Manukau in the Mitre 10 Cup last night but they were made to work for it.

The Cantabrians claimed a 19-14 win in Pukekohe thanks to a penalty try in the second half, made possible by their forward pack who decimated their opposites in the scrum near the Steelers' line.

It was the sixth loss by seven points or less for Counties Manukau this season.

However, the defending champs will be kicking themselves after they failed to secure a bonus point, meaning they still sit behind second-placed Auckland in the standings despite the latter having a game in hand.

It means Canterbury will be on the road for playoffs with a trip to Nelson or Eden Park most likely.

The Southerns went to their failsafe plan to take the lead and the 19-14 win. Source: SKY
Topics
Rugby
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:38
The pair have very differing views on how to tackle New Zealand’s drug problem.
Chloe Swarbrick debates cannabis legalisation with Family First's Bob McCoskrie - 'Putting out the welcome mat for big marijuana'
Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
US President Donald Trump vows to inflict 'severe punishment' on Saudi Arabia if found responsible for journalist’s murder
The 1.5-metre long snake fell as staff members were holding a meeting in Nanning City.
Giant python disrupts meeting at south China bank after crashing through ceiling
How the artist triggered the shredder is still a mystery, however.
Banksy’s famous shredded artwork goes back on display
Phoenix Horo from Rahotu School was nominated by his teachers.
Good Sorts: Meet the Good Sort who failed to finish cross country...twice

Watch the jubilant moment Otago lift the Ranfurly Shield from Waikato

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby

Otago came out of the blocks in lightning fashion to take a 17-0 lead in Hamilton this afternoon, then hung on in the dying minutes, to take the Log O' Wood south to Dunedin.

The southerners held their nerve in a tense final 10 minutes for a famous 23-19 win in Hamilton. Source: SKY

Trailing 23-19 late in the second half, Waikato made repeated forays to cross for the match-winning try and a staunch Otago defence held strong for a victory that also lifted them into second place in the Mitre Ten Championship, behind Waikato.

Otago last won the Shield in 2013, also here in Hamilton, before suffering Shield defeats in 2014 and 2017.

Waikato had a gilt-edged chance to steal the clash in the dying minutes but, after winning a penalty close to the Otago line, it was reversed when forward Jono Armstrong was ruled to have kicked a player on the ground.

Topics
Rugby

'I can easily hand over the tee' - Beauden Barrett happy to relinquish goal kicking duties

Topics
Rugby

All Blacks first-five Beauden Barrett says he's happy to relinquish goal kicking duties to Richie Mo'unga, after his woes with the boot earlier this season.

After a barren display with the boot against South Africa in Wellington last month, Barrett's kicking had come under heavy fire, before putting in two perfect displays against Argentina and South Africa respectively.

Barrett unselfishly let young Mo'unga take the game winning kick against South Africa. Source: 1 NEWS

However, late in the second half of last week's win over South Africa in Pretoria, Barrett allowed Mo'unga to take up the kicking responsibilities, going on to ace the match winning shot at goal under pressure.

Speaking to Radio Sport, Barrett said that he's happy to allow another kicker to step up, if and when the situation arises.

Barrett converted only two conversions from six in tonight's 36-34 loss to the Springboks. Source: 1 NEWS

"It's something that I learnt in the Wellington test, and something I hadn't done before," Barrett said.

"On occasions where I perhaps may not be feeling good about my kicking I can easily hand over the tee.

The All Blacks' first-five has come under criticism for his performance against the Lions. Source: 1 NEWS

"It's important that everyone's prepared. By all means the number 10 doesn't have to do the job. It could be a front rower. It's something we're pretty fixated with in New Zealand rugby, it doesn't have to be whoever's at flyhalf doing that job.

"So what I'm saying is that it could vary."

The All Blacks first-five's missed efforts proved costly during New Zealand's loss in Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby