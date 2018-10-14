Watch: Flying winner caps off Auckland's demolition over North Harbour

Canterbury earned a tough win over Counties Manukau in the Mitre 10 Cup last night but they were made to work for it.

The Cantabrians claimed a 19-14 win in Pukekohe thanks to a penalty try in the second half, made possible by their forward pack who decimated their opposites in the scrum near the Steelers' line.

It was the sixth loss by seven points or less for Counties Manukau this season.

However, the defending champs will be kicking themselves after they failed to secure a bonus point, meaning they still sit behind second-placed Auckland in the standings despite the latter having a game in hand.