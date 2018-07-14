 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Flying Crusaders end Blues' woeful 2018 season with razzle-dazzle try on full-time

share

Source:

AAP

The Crusaders have enhanced their Super Rugby favouritism with an effortless 54-17 win over the Blues in their final-round match.

To rub salt in the wound, the try was scored by former Blues halfback Bryn Hall.
Source: SKY

Winger George Bridge scored a hat-trick and centre Jack Goodhue a double in Christchurch on Saturday night to help the Crusaders notch a 12th-straight win.

The eight-time champions finished 12 points clear of the field, having already snared the minor premiership for the first time since 2008.

They will remain in Christchurch if they continue their winning run through the play-offs.

The Blues scored three tries but conceded eight, including four in the final quarter as the hosts ran rampant.

It continued a 14-year drought in Christchurch for the Blues, who are winless in their last 19 Kiwi derby matches.

Finishing second-last overall was a disappointing note to finish on for their Toulouse-bound All Blacks flanker Jerome Kaino.

While the Blues finished with a 4-12 win-loss record, it was 14-2 for the Crusaders, who will host either the Melbourne Rebels or Sharks in next week's quarter-final.

The Crusaders showed they can win without possession and territory, coming second in those measures but making up for it with clinical finishing.

Bridge took his try tally to 14 for the season, lifting him level on that mark with fellow wingers Ben Lam (Hurricanes) and Taqele Naiyaravoro (Waratahs).

Seta Tamanivalu, Sam Whitelock and Bryn Hall scored the other Crusaders tries while Melani Nanai bagged a double for the Blues, to go with a penalty try.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
The Crusaders halfback sliced his way through to set up Seta Tamanivalu.

As it happened: Crusaders pile on the points in second half to put final nail in Blues' coffin

00:19
2
The Rebels were desperately looking for a draw in the final moments - enter Naholo.

Watch: Waisake Naholo delivers earth-shattering tackle to stop Rebels' runaway try dead in its tracks at full time

00:11
3
Lima Sopoaga gave Waisake Naholo a pinpoint punt to work with and the rest of the team made sure to finish it off.

As it happened: Highlanders complete second half comeback to dispose of spirited Rebels in Dunedin

4
Liam Messam. Chiefs v Jaguares, Super Rugby, Rotorua International Stadium, Rotorua, New Zealand on the 4th May 2018. Copyright Photo: Jeremy Ward / www.photosport.nz

'An absolute honour to play for you' - Liam Messam's emotional goodbye to Chiefs fans


5
Mexico's Hirving Lozano, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during the group F match between Germany and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

2018 FIFA Football World Cup: Fixtures, results and tables

A graphic showing the likelihood of storm surge in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Safety warnings issued as storm forecast to batter Auckland this weekend

A low pressure system from the north is forecast to bring heavy rain and severe gales to the region.

00:40
They still have to be extracted from the caves, and are reportedly "too week to move".

New details emerge of how boys and football coach became trapped in Thai cave for two weeks

A casual jaunt to relax after soccer practice turned into a life or death situation that gripped the world.

Demetrius Pairama

Family of 17-year-old found dead in vacant Auckland home heartbroken and searching for answers - 'she was loved by many'

Jacqueline King, the aunt of Demetrius Pairama, described her niece as adventurous and outgoing.

03:28
Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to fight for her ancestral land in Ihumatao, South Auckland.

Meet the young Auckland woman taking the fight to protect her ancestral land to the UN

Pania Newton has been to the UN three times to protect land in Ihumātao, South Auckland.

00:31
Severe gales and heavy rain are on the agenda, with possible coastal flooding on Sunday.

'Batten down the hatches' - severe gales and heavy rain could cause weekend washout and road closures in Auckland

The school holidays weather will take a turn for the worse as 'Tasman rainmaker' hits.