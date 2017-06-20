Watch: Flashback! Warren Gatland crashes over for Waikato AGAINST touring Lions

Back before he was charged with taking down the All Blacks as coach of the British and Irish Lions, Warren Gatland was a key member of a Waikato side that conquered all before them - including the team he would one day take the reigns of.

On the 1993 Lions tour, Gatland's Waikato secured a memorable victory over the tourists, emerging as 38-10 winners in one of the province's greatest on field moments.

The staunch hooker even got on the scoresheet, crashing over for a try as Waikato stunned a heavily fancied Lions side.