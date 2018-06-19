Watch: Fit-again Sonny Bill Williams trains with All Blacks after knee recovery

All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams took the next step in his incredible recovery from a knee injury, hitting the training paddock with his teammates in Dunedin this morning.

Williams, 32, underwent keyhole surgery on a re-aggravated knee injury last week, before returning to the All Blacks side.

Speaking in Wellington after the 26-13 over France on Saturday, coach Steve Hansen confirmed that Williams was in contention for the series finale in Dunedin this weekend.

He should be available for selection," Hansen said.

"We'll see how he comes through the week, but he trained well last week, he's made a remarkable recovery.

"He should be available."