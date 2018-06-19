 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Fit-again Sonny Bill Williams trains with All Blacks after knee recovery

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams took the next step in his incredible recovery from a knee injury, hitting the training paddock with his teammates in Dunedin this morning.

The superstar second-five could return for the All Blacks in Dunedin this weekend.
Source: 1 NEWS

Williams, 32, underwent keyhole surgery on a re-aggravated knee injury last week, before returning to the All Blacks side.

Speaking in Wellington after the 26-13 over France on Saturday, coach Steve Hansen confirmed that Williams was in contention for the series finale in Dunedin this weekend.

He should be available for selection," Hansen said.

"We'll see how he comes through the week, but he trained well last week, he's made a remarkable recovery.

"He should be available."

The All Blacks team for the third Test against France will be named on Thursday morning.

Related

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
England's Dele Alli, right, reacts to flies during the anthem prior the group G match between Tunisia and England at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Volgograd Arena in Volgograd, Russia, Monday, June 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

'We had a lot of bug spray on' - Swarm of little flies a big annoyance at England v Tunisia World Cup tie


00:37
2
Usual jokers Konrad Hurrell and Will Hopoate were up to no good once again as the team came together for this week's Test.

Video: Mate Ma'a Tonga stars crack up while mocking each other during fun team photo shoot

00:35
3
The superstar second-five could return for the All Blacks in Dunedin this weekend.

Watch: Fit-again Sonny Bill Williams trains with All Blacks after knee recovery

00:15
4
Playing for Kent against Worcestershire, the New Zealander made the impossible look easy.

Watch: Black Caps star Matt Henry catches one-handed screamer in English One Day semi-final

00:40
5
The Three Lions' fans are enjoying victory in the Russian city of Vologorad.

Watch: Music and joy as England fans celebrate World Cup win over Tunisia


00:44
A study found it can take minutes before an ionisation alarm detects smoke.

Retailers taking ionisation smoke alarms off shelves after Consumer NZ report

The alarms were found to respond to smouldering fires much more slowly than photoelectric fire alarms.

House Protect, Insurance

Wellington woman shocked at '300 per cent' house insurance hike - $5k a year

"We haven't changed any of our conditions - this is just a rollover of our premium."

03:15
Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus to review this morning’s World Cup action.

World Cup Chat: Get on the bandwagon as England claim opening win in Russia

Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus to review this morning’s World Cup action.

04:54
The Deputy PM says the Government is trying to facilitate DHB’s to "be more generous" in their pay offer to nurses.

'We can't fix everything up after six months' – Winston Peters asks for patience in nurses' pay dispute

The Deputy PM says the Government is trying to facilitate DHBs to "be more generous" in their pay offer to nurses.

00:15
The Three Lions' captain scored a brace in the 2-1 win in Volgograd.

Watch: Harry Kane nets late winner as England sneak past Tunisia to start FIFA World Cup tournament with a win

The Three Lions' captain scored a brace in the 2-1 win in Volgograd.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 