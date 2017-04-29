Watch: Filthy no-look pass from James Lowe bamboozles Sunwolves defence, sets up McKenzie for second try

James Lowe showed he has mastered the art of deception in last night's 27-20 win over the Sunwolves after he sold a no-look pass to set up Damien McKenzie for what proved to be a game-clinching try.

Lowe, who entered the game early in the second half after starting the game as a substitute, was given space after Aaron Cruden secured a high ball deep in Chiefs territory and passed it to him on the left wing.

The Chiefs winger used his fresh legs to streak down the field before he was confronted by a Sunwolves defender near halfway.

Lowe looked inside for a pass but flicked off a deft pass to his outside where McKenzie was waiting and ready to launch - the result being a flat-footed Sunwolves defence getting carved to pieces by McKenzie for the second time in one night.