 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


Watch: Filthy no-look pass from James Lowe bamboozles Sunwolves defence, sets up McKenzie for second try

share

Source:

1 NEWS

James Lowe showed he has mastered the art of deception in last night's 27-20 win over the Sunwolves after he sold a no-look pass to set up Damien McKenzie for what proved to be a game-clinching try.

The Sunwolves, Chiefs players and fans saw Lowe looking inside and thought the pass headed there. Luckily, McKenzie knows better.
Source: SKY

Lowe, who entered the game early in the second half after starting the game as a substitute, was given space after Aaron Cruden secured a high ball deep in Chiefs territory and passed it to him on the left wing.

The Chiefs winger used his fresh legs to streak down the field before he was confronted by a Sunwolves defender near halfway. 

Lowe looked inside for a pass but flicked off a deft pass to his outside where McKenzie was waiting and ready to launch - the result being a flat-footed Sunwolves defence getting carved to pieces by McKenzie for the second time in one night.

Lowe also supported teammate Shaun Stevenson in extra time after he was brutally hit in the head with a shoulder deliberately by Jamie-Jerry Taulagi - an act which saw law fly in at the substitute to shove him off his fallen collapsed comrade.

Related

Chiefs

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

Watch the moment Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko as referee stops fight in 11th round

2
Roger Tuivasa Sheck makes a break: NRL rugby league, Warriors v Knights, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, Sunday 5 March, 2017. Photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Strong opening half gives Warriors the slight edge as sudden wet-weather alters entire landscape of NRL clash

00:37
3
Parker and trainer Kevin Barry are starting to plan for a unification fight if this is anything to go by.

Video: Eagle-eyed Joseph Parker watches on during Joshua v Klitschko

00:29
4
Joshua claimed the biggest win of his career in front of 90,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium.

'If you don't take part… you're going to fail' - Anthony Joshua's emotional victory speech after defeating Wladimir Klitschko

00:30
5
Joshua was all-over Wladimir Klitschko before winning the fight in the 11th round.

Watch: Anthony Joshua knocks Klitschko down in the fifth with stinging series of punches

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Celebrity models who planned to attend the Fyre Festival

Celeb-studded 'once in a lifetime' Fyre festival turns out to be a massive flop

The Bahama's festival was cancelled at the last minute after attendees had spent thousands on tickets and travel.

01:00
The Broncos back-rower clearly has plans for the stage when he's done with the NRL.

Carpool Karaoke: Broncos edition - Sam Thaiday leads Brisbane teammates in Celine Dion inspired sing-along

The Broncos back-rower clearly has plans for the stage when he's done with the NRL.

00:40
Tuker Muarry was working an average shift at a takeaway in Kansas City when a man walked in and demanded money.

Watch: US cashier keeps his cool as man robs him at gunpoint

The cashier was working at a takeaway in Kansas City when the armed man confronted him.


Woman's body, 83 found in Whakatane River

Police discovered the body after responding to reports of someone seen in the water around midday yesterday.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ