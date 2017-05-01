 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Rugby


Watch: Fijian rugby players respectfully take a knee in Prince Harry's presence prior to British military grudge match

share

Source:

SKY

Prince Harry has been shown the ultimate sign of respect prior to joining thousands of rugby fans at Twickenham to cheer on the annual British armed forces rugby match.

The Fijian players, competing in the British Army team, bended the knee as they met the prince - as they do for any royal or head of state.
Source: SKY

The 32-year-old prince, a former Army captain, was attending the 100th edition of the annual match on Sunday between senior teams from the Army and the Royal Navy when Fijian players in the Army team took a knee upon addressing him as he made his way down the team shaking hands.

Though an old tradition most have since dismissed, the Fijian players bended the knee for the prince as they do for any royal or head of state.

Harry was at the match in his role as patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, the charity for this year's game.

The royal has spearheaded the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for injured service personnel.

The Army went on to win the match 29-20.

Related

Royalty

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:42
1
Joshua defeated Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round in front of 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Watch: Anthony Joshua reveals black and blue face after being pummelled by Wladimir Klitschko


00:44
2
The former All Black was back to his playmaking best to the dismay of Stade Francais.

Watch: Dan Carter executes trademark reverse flick offload perfectly to set up Racing teammate for unstoppable try

00:29
3
The Fijian players, competing in the British Army team, bended the knee as they met the prince - as they do for any royal or head of state.

Watch: Fijian rugby players respectfully take a knee in Prince Harry's presence prior to British military grudge match

00:30
4
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

Watch the moment Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko as referee stops fight in 11th round

01:36
5
Bond said he couldn't help but feel disappointed a 'safety net' had disappeared for the 2020 Olympics should his cycling career fail.

'I'm sure it's heartfelt, but who knows' – Hamish Bond hopeful Eric Murray may return despite retirement

02:17
Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

A rap battle of a different kind: Eminem's hit track Lose Yourself played in Wellington court in case against National

Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.

Kylie Frost and her support crew after completing the 2016 Run Out West.

'I've got a long way to go but I'm determined' - Auckland mum's race to beat debilitating disease and complete an Iron Man

Kylie Frost's disease causes some bones to fuse due to inflammation, but she's not letting it stop her.

00:53
Masters Games' CEO Jennah Wooten spoke to Breakfast about the success of the Auckland event.

'Best games ever, a phenomenal result' - New Zealand 2017 declared the greatest World Masters Games

The Masters Games' CEO spoke talked about the success of the Auckland event.

00:40
The men were escorted from the rally as the crowd chanted “U.S.A”.

'Get em out of here!' Trump brandishes protestors waving Russian flags during rally

The US President was quick to thank the legal system.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

100 days of 'profound change' - Trump proudly states at Pennsylvania rally

'My only allegiance is to you, our wonderful citizens".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ