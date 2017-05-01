Watch: Fijian rugby players respectfully take a knee in Prince Harry's presence prior to British military grudge match

Prince Harry has been shown the ultimate sign of respect prior to joining thousands of rugby fans at Twickenham to cheer on the annual British armed forces rugby match.

The 32-year-old prince, a former Army captain, was attending the 100th edition of the annual match on Sunday between senior teams from the Army and the Royal Navy when Fijian players in the Army team took a knee upon addressing him as he made his way down the team shaking hands.

Though an old tradition most have since dismissed, the Fijian players bended the knee for the prince as they do for any royal or head of state.

Harry was at the match in his role as patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, the charity for this year's game.

The royal has spearheaded the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for injured service personnel.