Watch: Fiji superstar Semi Radradra bumps off All Blacks Sevens' defence for exquisite solo try

Fiji Sevens superstar Semi Radradra's heroics weren't enough for his side, despite scoring an incredible solo try in his side's 22-17 World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand in San Francisco.

After New Zealand took a 5-0 lead early on in the first half, Fiji looked for a quick response, with Radradra happy to step up to the mark.

Getting the ball from the back of the ruck, Radradra powered through the New Zealand defence, powerfully bumping off Kurt Baker in the process to run away and score.