Watch: Fast hands, fast feet -Tim Mikkelson finishes off stunning team try for All Blacks Sevens

The All Blacks Sevens side has topped their pool after three wins from three on day one of the Wellington event.
The Kiwis topped their pool on day one in Wellington, but had to get past a tough challenge from the USA first.
Source: SKY
NZ will play old foes Fiji in tomorrow's quarter-finals.
They beat Samoa, France and the US on day one.
The young back spied a hole on halfway and once he got outside his man, the game-clinching try was never in doubt.
Tim Mikkelson scored his 181st try to move into fifth on the all-time top scorers list in Sevens rugby.
