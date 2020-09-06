TODAY |

Watch: Family ecstatic as Tupou Vaa'i fights back tears after he's named in All Blacks sqaud

Tupou Vaa’i’s family recorded video of the All Blacks bolter telling them he had made Ian Foster’s squad for 2020.

The screams quickly turn to tears for the Vaa’i family as it sinks in that Tupou has realised a dream. Source: TikTok/whosthatsorry_

The TikTok video shows the 20-year-old speaking to his family in a video call yesterday morning.

He quickly becomes emotional and uses a towel to cover his face.

“I’ve got some good news this morning, I just want to let you all know I made the All Blacks,” he says as his family begin screaming with joy.

The screams quickly turn to tears for the family as they realise that the 1.98m, 118kg lock has realised a dream.

