Watch: Explosive Jordie Barrett throws miracle no-look offload for TJ Perenara try as Hurricanes stun Crusaders

The Hurricanes have beaten the Crusaders 29-19 at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.
Warriors sizzle on attack and show resolve late to record a big season-opening win.

Watch: Perth hoodoo broken! Warriors deliver stunning tries, desperate defence in victory

Solomone Kata of the NZ Warriors, Rabbitohs v Vodafone Warriors, NRL rugby league premiership. Optus Stadium, Perth, Western Australia. 10 March 2018. Copyright Image: Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Can the Warriors break Perth hoodoo against Rabbitohs in NRL's opening round?


Watch: Explosive Jordie Barrett throws miracle no-look offload for sublime TJ Perenara try as Hurricanes stun Crusaders

Tongan star helps wooden-spoon favourite Wests Tigers sink the Roosters in final minutes.

NRL: Kiwi Tongan Tui Lolohea sinks Roosters with magical late sideline kick as crowd goes nuts

Classy Hurricanes overpower injury-hit Crusaders, win riveting NZ derby Super Rugby battle

News that Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have agreed to meet before may has shocked the political world.

Trump tweets: North Korea deal ''very much in the making'

The US President says "if completed" the deal will be very good for the world.

LIVE: Can the Warriors break Perth hoodoo against Rabbitohs in NRL's opening round?

The Warriors have lost all 10 games they've played in Perth. Can they turn it around tonight? Follow the action live.


Classy Hurricanes overpower injury-hit Crusaders, win riveting NZ derby Super Rugby battle

The Hurricanes have beat the Crusaders 29-19 in Wellington.

England defeated the Black Caps by seven wickets in Christchurch this afternoon to take out the ODI series 3-2

England march on to win ODI series decider against Black Caps after NZ collapse

England have taken out the ODI series against NZ with a seven wicket win at Hagley Oval in Christchurch this afternoon in the final ODI match.

Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says Monday is "D-Day" for areas like Northland, Coromandel and Gisborne.

Where will Cyclone Hola hit? 'If I were living in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne I'd really be keeping up with that forecast,' says MetService

Those in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne are especially warned to keep up to date with the storm's track.


 
