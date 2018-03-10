 

Watch: Explosive Jordie Barrett throws miracle no-look offload for sublime TJ Perenara try as Hurricanes stun Crusaders

The Hurricanes have enhanced their reputation as the Crusaders' Super Rugby bogey team with a 29-19 win in Wellington.

The Hurricanes have beaten the Crusaders 29-19 at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.
Source: SKY

The home side based Saturday's win around a dominant opening quarter when they ran in three tries to lead 21-0, while the Crusaders lost two of their best players to injury.

All Blacks Sam Whitelock and Ryan Crotty departed with apparent head injuries inside the opening eight minutes, leaving the Crusaders with an uphill struggle against opponents playing with verve.

The defending champions eventually fought back to be 26-12 down at halftime and trailed by just seven points entering the final quarter.

Fullback Jordie Barrett, one the Hurricanes' best in attack, landed a long-range penalty to make the result safe as his team lodged a fifth-successive win over the Crusaders in the capital.

Last year, the Crusaders' only loss of their title-winning campaign came in Wellington, in the final round of the regular season.

The result leaves both teams with a two-one win-loss record. The Hurricanes notched a loss (Bulls) and win (Jaguares) in an early-season road trip, while the Crusaders had steamrolled the Chiefs and Stormers on home soil.

Victory was an appropriate way to bring up 100 Hurricanes appearances for first five-eighth Beauden Barrett. The All Blacks' playmaker produced some neat touches, particularly in the first spell, when he converted three of their four tries.

It was also the 100th Super Rugby appearance for Hurricanes prop Ben May, who was part of a physical pack effort which blew the visitors away early on.

Fellow prop Chris Eves scored the first try - just his second in 65 appearances - and also provided a short pass to Jordie Barrett which set up halfback TJ Perenara's try soon afterwards.

Ben Lam capitalised after being put in space by Beauden Barrett, before Matt Proctor scored off a charge-down from captain Brad Shields for their fourth try.

Manasa Mataele, who replaced Crotty, scored his team's opener, while forwards Jordan Taufua and Michael Ala'alato both scored from close range either side of halftime as the Crusaders' pack gained a foothold.

