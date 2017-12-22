Watch: Exhausted Brad Shields wins Hurricanes' gruelling pre-season Surf to Peak Challenge

Brad Shields made a perfect start to his last season with the Hurricanes after he won the team's gruelling pre-season race early this morning.

Shields reached the top of Mount Victoria first to claim gold in the Surf to Peak Challenge - an annual pre-season event Hurricanes players take part in as they build up to the Super Rugby season.

The race starts with a one kilometre sprint before players hop in a bike for a 25 kilometre ride - they finish things off with a climb to the top of Mount Victoria.

Shields, who has previously won the race, said the event was always a good reflection of where the team was at.

"It's always good to finish pre-season on a high!"

But with the grueling challenge out the way, the loose forward admitted he was going to celebrate a little bit.

"I think we have a day off on Christmas and Boxing Day so you've got to make the most of it."