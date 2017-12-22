Watch: Exhausted Brad Shields wins Hurricanes' gruelling pre-season Surf to Peak Challenge

Source:
Brad Shields made a perfect start to his last season with the Hurricanes after he won the team's gruelling pre-season race early this morning.
Shields reached the top of Mount Victoria first to claim gold in the Surf to Peak Challenge - an annual pre-season event Hurricanes players take part in as they build up to the Super Rugby season.
The race starts with a one kilometre sprint before players hop in a bike for a 25 kilometre ride - they finish things off with a climb to the top of Mount Victoria.
Shields, who has previously won the race, said the event was always a good reflection of where the team was at.
"It's always good to finish pre-season on a high!"
But with the grueling challenge out the way, the loose forward admitted he was going to celebrate a little bit.
"I think we have a day off on Christmas and Boxing Day so you've got to make the most of it."
Shields leaves the Hurricanes following next year's Super Rugby competition to link up with UK club London Wasps.
