Watch: Excited Kieran Read raring to go after being named to start in Crusaders return but he 'probably won't be doing 80'

It's not every day an All Blacks captain has to reintroduce themselves to their Super Rugby team, but after nearly eight months away from the field Kieran Read has been doing just that this week.

It's been necessary since the No.8 has been named to start in his first Super Rugby game this season after overcoming the back surgery which has kept him on the sidelines.

But Read said he's pumped for Friday's game against the Highlanders at "Wyatt Crockett Stadium".

"It's really exciting, to be honest," he said.

"I've obviously got to keep the standard up - it's been pretty good!"

Read enters the line-up at the back of the scrum, sending All Black squad member Jordan Taufua to the bench.

The 32-year-old said Taufua can expect game time on Friday.

"Probably won't be doing 80 [minutes]... but I think I'm starting to get the opportunity to empty the tank and then get off this week."

Elsewhere, the Crusaders have named a near-full strength side for the contest, with Read accompanied by five All Blacks in the forward pack bar the notable absence of benched hooker Codie Taylor.

Coach Scott Robertson said starting Andrew Makalio was a way of managing Taylor's game time after he started all three Tests for the All Blacks in their recent French series.

Crusaders stalwart Wyatt Crockett will earn his 200th cap off the bench as well.

The team has also welcomed back Sam Whitelock and Ryan Crotty for the fixture after the pair missed the Crusaders' last game with concussions.

Friday's game kicks off at 7:30pm.

Crusaders: 1. Joe Moody, 2. Andrew Makalio, 3. Owen Franks, 4. Scott Barrett, 5. Sam Whitelock (C), 6. Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 7. Matt Todd, 8. Kieran Read, 9. Bryn Hall, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 11. George Bridge, 12. Ryan Crotty, 13. Jack Goodhue, 14. Seta Tamanivalu, 15. David Havili