Watch: Ex-NRL star Semi Radradra scores as Fiji smash NZ at London Sevens

World series leader Fiji pushed aside New Zealand 27-7 in winning their pool in London Sevens rugby at Twickenham.

Fiji can't take the series this weekend, but a fourth consecutive tournament victory would make clinching easier in the series finale next weekend in Paris. Fiji is hunting a third series title in four years before taking aim at the Rugby Sevens World Cup in July.

Meanwhile, defending two-time London champion Scotland failed to win a match in the same pool as Fiji, New Zealand, and Argentina, and invited side Ireland reached a quarterfinals in the series for the first time.

Fiji began the day slowly, as it came from behind three times against Argentina. Then it crushed Scotland 39-12 and looked even better taking apart New Zealand.

Amenoni Nasilasila opened the scoring from a kick through, Josua Tuisova went over from a break down the sideline, and Semi Radradra, who starred in the Barbarians' win against England last weekend on the same ground, powered over for 17-0 at halftime.