Watch: Ex-All Blacks flyer Charles Piutau wins Ireland's Pro12 players' player of the season - and this is why

Former All Blacks back Charles Piutau's golden start to life in Ulster has continued, taking home Irish rugby's Pro12 players' player of the year award in Dublin this morning.

Piutau, 25, who played 16 Tests for the All Blacks, won the award decided by his fellow players from teams across Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales, having moved from English side Wasps at the start of the season.

The former Blues fullback scored six tries from his 18 starts and also registered the most offloads with 29.