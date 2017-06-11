 

Watch: 'Everyone's pretty good, including myself!' Giggly Steve Hansen makes light of All Blacks' injury list

Steve Hansen isn't worried about the long injury list the All Blacks are currently dealing with - in fact, like most of the players on it, he's "pretty good".

While most concerns are sitting in the 'pretty good' category, the All Blacks coach did confirm a handful would be unavailable for a few weeks.
Hansen confirmed that multiple senior players including captain Kieran Read, would be unavailable this week for their Test match against Samoa but morale in the camp was still pretty high.

"Everyone else is pretty good, including myself!"

Aaron Cruden and Dane Coles have also been ruled out alongside Read but Brodie Retallick and Ben Smith are fine after recent concussion issues.

Ryan Crotty remained "touch and go".

The All Blacks face Samoa on Friday night at Eden Park as part of an international double-header, with Tonga playing Wales prior to their match at the same venue.

The All Blacks will then go into training camp with their first Test against the British and Irish Lions a week after on Saturday June 24 at Eden Park as well.

