Watch: 'Everyone's pretty good, including myself!' Giggly Steve Hansen makes light of All Blacks' injury list

Steve Hansen isn't worried about the long injury list the All Blacks are currently dealing with - in fact, like most of the players on it, he's "pretty good".

Hansen confirmed that multiple senior players including captain Kieran Read, would be unavailable this week for their Test match against Samoa but morale in the camp was still pretty high.

"Everyone else is pretty good, including myself!"

Aaron Cruden and Dane Coles have also been ruled out alongside Read but Brodie Retallick and Ben Smith are fine after recent concussion issues.

Ryan Crotty remained "touch and go".

The All Blacks face Samoa on Friday night at Eden Park as part of an international double-header, with Tonga playing Wales prior to their match at the same venue.