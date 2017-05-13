 

Watch: 'Everyone's in there!' Hurricanes pull out tricky lineout move with Jordie Barrett and Julian Savea

The Hurricanes pulled out all the stops in their 20-12 loss to the Crusaders in Christchurch using fullback Jordie Barrett as a jumper in a lineout.

Probably a world's first with a fullback jumping in at lineout time.
In the 67th minute the Hurricanes surprisingly pulled off a trick play with Barrett jumping in the lineout joined by his winger Julian Savea.

The set piece move caught the Crusaders by surprise and even New Zealand rugby commentator Grant Nisbett questioned the move.

"Everyone is in the lineout are they?" asked Nisbett.

"Jordie Barrett wins the lineout, how about that?!"

