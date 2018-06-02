Watch: Enjoying the break, Rieko? Rested All Black spotted dozing off during Blues' loss

Rieko Ioane appears to be using the rest he's been given by the Blues to the fullest extent.

Ioane was finally given his requisite rest by coach Tana Umaga this week having played every minute of every game so far this season for the Blues.

And it looks like the 21-year-old needed it after he was spotted dozing off during his team's loss to the Rebels this afternoon.

A quick shot to the winger during today's 20-10 loss at Eden Park saw him with his feet up and leaning back in his chair, rubbing his eyes as he readjusted to watch the match.

The commentators found the sight amusing to say the least.

"Someone is well into this one, thoroughly enjoying it!" one said.

"He's making the most of his break!"

Ioane is expected to start for the All Blacks during the three-Test series against France starting next weekend.