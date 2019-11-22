Watch: England rugby player Joe Marler gives possibly the most bizarre interview in sports history

England rugby prop Joe Marler has given perhaps the greatest interview in sports history upon his return to club action this week.

A runner-up at the recent World Cup, Marler had to watch from the sidelines as Harlequins lost 53-21 to Clermont in the European Rugby Champions Cup last time out.

He was asked by his team's in-house PR team on how the defeat affected the players.

His answer started normally, before taking a very strange turn.

“I wasn’t hurting as much as the lads who were out there but I definitely felt it and I know how hard the boys have taken that,” Marler said.

“They will be disappointed with the account that we put out but we have got another week to get back on the horse and take that horse to the water and you can ask that horse, you can say: ‘Hey, horsey, do you want to have a drink or do you want to swim?’

“It’s up to that horse to then realise what he wants to do in his life. That horse, at the moment, wants to go out on Saturday he wants to clippity-clop all the way to The Stoop and he wants to say ‘hello’ to those fans.

“And he goes: ‘I’m sorry about the result last week, but I’m going to give a better performance here at home against Bath’ — he’s a slightly Irish horse. So we’re looking forward, like I say, to getting back on that horse.”

Marler was then asked if he was looking forward to "getting back on the horse".

His response?