Rugby


Watch: England fullback delivers hauntingly beautiful John Legend cover

England and Northampton fullback Ben Foden blew the audience away, performing a cover of John Legend's "All of Me" on English TV.

Ben Foden looks like he's got his career after rugby sorted.
Source: Sky Sports UK

Appearing alongside the likes of heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, Sir Mo Farah, former England cricket captain Andrew Flintoff and comedian James Corden on "A League of Their Own", Foden showed off his incredible vocal range as the audience looked on stunned.

Having previously auditioned for the UK version of Pop Idol, earning him the nickname Pops, it's hard to imagine that a career in singing isn't in Foden's plans once he hangs up the boots.

